New Staedtler Lumograph Mars Jumbo has an eraser

The German company Staedtler has just released a new stylus compatible with EMR and WACOM screens. It is called the Staedtler Lumograph Digital Jumbo, and it is made of wood and has an eraser on the top that is made of rubber. This looks to be the most complete stylus of 2023 and is compatible with Onyx Boox, Remarkable 2, Fujitsu Quaderno Gen 2, Meebook, Amazon Kindle Scribe and many more. It retails for $79.99 from the Good e-Reader Store and has five replacement tips and a removal tool.

This stylus features a wood body made with real trees in a German forest, and the eraser is made of natural rubber. The stylus has palm rejection technology, which means only the tip will be recognized as a touch input, and there are no batteries. Line width varies depending on pressure while writing or drawing. 4,096 pressure levels allow for a natural writing experience. The dimensions are 140 x 9.1 mm, and the weight is 10g.

One of the things I like about this stylus is that there is a night and day difference when gripping it and drawing; it feels more natural since it’s made of wood. It harkens back to my school days when I would use a pencil for everything. Most brands have cheap plastic styluses that do not feel natural when writing on an e-reader or e-note.



