Here is how you can add third-party e-books to Apple Books on a Mac

Apple Books is the one-stop Apple shop for all your e-book and audiobook requirements. All of the books that you purchase from Apple Books appear in your Apple Books library by default. However, in case you opt to obtain e-books from a source other than Apple Books, they will not be shown in your Apple Books library. That said, as has been stated at MUO, there sure is a way to manually import them into the app. Here are the steps.

Importing e-books from third-party sources into Apple Books on a Mac

Launch Apple Books on your Mac. Click on File from the menu bar and select the Import option from the dropdown menu that appears. There is a Finder menu that pops up from where you will have to locate and select the e-books that you wish to import. Click on Import once you have made your selection.

That’s it and it’s as easy as that.

Here is another way to add e-books to the Apple Books library. Just follow the steps listed below.

Launch Apple Books. Go to Finder and locate and select the e-books that you wish to add to Apple Books. Keep both the Finder and Apple Books open side-by-side. Just drag and drop the e-books from the Finder window to Apple Books.

This way, any e-book even if downloaded from third-party sources can be added to Apple Books and can be read anytime, anywhere, and via any compatible device.