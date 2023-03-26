New iReader Ocean3 e-reader is now on sale

The new iReader Ocean3 e-reader is now available to buy. It has been just days since the e-reader was launched and it’s good to see the e-reader is already available to order online. The Ocean3 does not break any new ground compared to its predecessor, Ocean2. In fact, it sports the exact same dimension as that of the Ocean2 but boasts of improvements elsewhere.

While it is the same 7-inch 300 PPI display that you get with the Ocean3, the display quality has improved. For instance, the company is claiming that display clarity is better by 25.57 percent while screen compression has improved by 86 percent. The display otherwise has a screen-to-body ratio of 72 percent besides supporting 256 levels of grayscale along with the 28-level warm and cold front light feature. There is 32 GB or 64 GB of onboard storage that the Ocean 3 comes with.

The e-reader runs a customized version of Android and features a 2Ghz dual-core processor under the hood. The company is claiming the new Ocean3 is a better performer compared to its predecessor and offers 17 percent faster page response times along with 10 percent faster boot speed. Power consumption too has been optimized so that the new Ocean3 draws 30 percent less of the battery juice. Specifically, it’s 1800 mAh battery that you have with the e-reader which the company claims offers a standby time of 30 days or 75 hours of reading time. Connectivity options the Ocean3 supports include Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 2.4G and 5G.

Coming to its price and availability, the Ocean3 can now be ordered via the Good e-Reader Store where it is priced $291.99.