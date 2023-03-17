New iReader Ocean3 e-reader with 7-inch 300 PPI E Ink display and enhanced clarity launched

iReader has a brand new 7-inch e-reader device to offer in the form of the Ocean3. The company had revealed just days back its intentions to launch a new e-reader device, opting to use the tagline ‘giant clear’ to describe the same. However, contrary to what it might seem, the near Ocean3 is exactly similar to its predecessor, the Ocean2 so that the case meant for the Ocean2 is going to be an exact fit for the Ocean3 as well.

Many of the specs are similar too. That includes a 7-inch E Ink Carta 1200 display having 300 PPI resolution. iReader however stated clarity has improved by 25.57 percent while screen compression is better by 86 percent. The display also boasts of 28-level warm and cold front light feature while supporting 256-levels of grayscale. The display allows for a 72 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood lies a 2Ghz dual-core processor which ensures enhanced levels of performance. For instance, page response times have improved by 17 percent while boot speed has increased by 10 percent. It also consumes 30 percent less power as well. Onboard storage ranges from 32 GB and 64 GB. Power comes from an 1800 mAh battery and recharges via a USB-C port. The company is claiming a standby time of 30 days or 75 hours of reading time. The wireless network it supports includes Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 2.4G and 5G. The e-reader runs Android OS.

Also, as already stated, Ocean3 continues with the same basic design as that of Ocean2. That includes the same disproportionate design where the left spine is wider and thicker compared to the bezels along the remaining three sides. It measures just 4mm in thickness barring the left spine which is a tad bit thicker and can actually help in holding and operating the device. It weighs an equally convenient 175 grams as well. The thicker left spine is also where the physical buttons are located and can be used for turning pages.

The Ocean3 also supports almost all known e-books and audiobook formats. It also offers some smart features such as PDF image rearrangement, two-finger image zoom-in, pagination and side trimming, image enhancement, and so on. The integrated speaker will let you listen to audiobooks with ease. Then there also are multiple voice modes that the Ocean3 supports along with Bluetooth headset. What’s more, it can read English content as well on top of traditional Chinese and allows speech adjustment too.

Coming to its price and availability, the new Ocean3 can be ordered right now for 1299 Yuan via JingDong.