iReader to launch new bigger Great Clear e-note on March 16

Chinese manufacturer iReader announced they will have something new to offer on March 16. The company of course isn’t divulging any details at the moment, only stating it is going to be a Great Clear iReader e-note device that will be launched on the said date. The company also announced it is going to be a large-sized model this time. Unfortunately, there is absolutely nothing that we know about the device at the moment though the good thing here is that we won’t have to wait for long to come to the bottom of it all.

Meanwhile, it was only in December last that the company launched the Smart Air e-note device featuring an 8-inch E Ink display while sporting a shade of Italian White. Prior to that, the company had launched the Smart Air Pro which too featured an 8-inch E Ink Carta 1200 display having 300 PPI resolution. The Pro model comes across as an improvement over the standard model in that it features a quad-core processor and a larger 128 GB internal storage. In comparison, the standard model came with a dual-core processor and 64 gigs of storage.

The basic specs of all Smart Air e-note devices remain the same. That includes an 8-inch 300 PPI E Ink display which iReader said offers a 15 percent better contrast ratio and a 22 percent faster refresh rate. The company also managed to slim it down to just 6.3mm, which it claims is 38.5 percent thinner compared to its predecessor. This has also led to it being lighter as well, weighing just 225 grams in the process. The Smart Air or the Pro version of the same also comes bundled with a stylus having 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

However, with the company stating they have something bigger to offer this time, it likely is going to be a new e-note device in the 10-inch or 13-inch plus category. Also, with the company announcing Great Clear display tech for the e-reader, it is going to be interesting to see how the upcoming iReader e-note is going to be different than what the competition has to offer. Stay tuned.