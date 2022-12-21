iReader Smart Air Pro launched with better processor and bigger storage

Close on the heels of the company launching the Smart Air digital notebook device, iReader has now introduced an upmarket version of the same in the form of the iReader Smart Air Pro. The new Pro version is however similar to the base model but has better processing power and bigger storage. As is known at the moment, the new Smart Air Pro model comes powered with a quad-core processor and features 128 GB of storage. The Smart Air, on the other hand, comes with a dual-core processor and 64 gigs of storage.

Almost every other aspect however remains the same. That includes the same 8-inch E Ink Carta 1200 display having 300 PPI resolution. iReader said the contrast ratio is now better by 15 percent while the refresh rate too has increased by 22 percent. The device is also thinner by 38.5 percent, it being now just 6.3 mm in thickness while weighing around 225 grams. It is bundled with the same stylus pen having 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

In short, the new Smart Air Pro is basically the same as the Smart Air but with a more capable processor and bigger storage. It is currently on pre-order via JingDong where it is priced at 2199 yuan.

With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.