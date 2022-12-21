New Xiaomi Mijia Dictionary Pen has multiple language support, 99% OCR accuracy

Dictionary Pens that can read and translate texts for you are gaining in popularity and Xiaomi too has one to offer in the form of the Xiaomi Mijia Dictionary Pen. The device, as NoteBookCheck reported via Xiaomi Youpin comes with a digitally assisted positioning system that will let you scan texts a single line at a time and have it translated in real-time. Or, you can have chunks of text, like a paragraph, scanned using the 8 MP camera it comes with before those get translated. The built-in voice translator will read aloud the translated text, which can be a boon for those with dyslexia or other forms of visual disability. Plus, it can be connected to a headphone as well via Bluetooth.

Yet another convenient feature the Xiaomi Mijia Dictionary Pen offers include its ability to convert recordings to text. This can be done right with the device itself or via the accompanying app. It also comes with 16 GB of onboard storage for storing images and audio recordings. Xiaomi said the OCR technology it comes with has an accuracy rate of 99 percent. It has more than 15 million Chinese and English words stored within the device. Xiaomi also stated there is an OTA update due out in January which will let it translate Japanese, Korean, German, and Russian language texts.

The Xiaomi Mijia Dictionary Pen is currently crowdfunding in China where it has been priced at 699 yuan, which comes to around $100 USD. Shipping is slated to start in December 2022. It has just been a month since the Youdau Dictionary Pen 3 was launched.

With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.