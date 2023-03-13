Libro.fm is expanding their audiobook store to Australia and the UK

Libro.fm is not a very popular audiobook store, but it has a few value propositions. They have an affiliate program where anyone can create their storefront and get paid when someone buys an audiobook. Most of their catalogue is DRM-Free, which means when you purchase an audiobook, you can quickly load it on your smartphone or tablet without downloading additional software. Libro. Fm has announced they are expanding their business into other international markets. Starting in July, they will be open to residents of Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

Libro offers a membership that gives subscribers one credit for one audiobook per month. Subscribers also receive 30% off any additional audiobooks they order “à la carte.” Site visitors, including non-subscribers, may purchase audiobooks, gift audiobook bundles, or set up business accounts for corporate training and office book clubs.

Libro is concerned with customers, but the core of its business is partnerships. In the U.S., the American Booksellers Association’s IndieCommerce platform is already integrated with its service. They also power the audiobook catalogue of thousands of independent bookstores. All these stores create their landing page or record and receive part of the revenue; the percentage shared is 15% on individual audiobook titles and 10% on a monthly membership.

Right now, Libro. Fm is only available in Canada and the US. Still, with the expansion, they should be a better competitor to Audible, the most popular audiobook store in the world.

