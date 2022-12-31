iReader Smart Air launched in Italian White shade

The iReader Smart Air digital note-taking device launched earlier came only in a shade of black. The company has now announced the launch of the same in a shade of Italian White and it does look cool. Everything else remains the same, which includes the design, features, and specs. The model is currently on pre-order via JD for 1899 yuan.

Among the key specs of the iReader Smart Air e-note include an 8-inch E Ink Carta1200 display having 300PPI resolution. iReader said the display has a 22 percent better refresh rate while the contrast ratio is increased by 15 percent. There is a 28-level warm and cold lighting system to ensure optimum reading experience irrespective of the ambient lighting condition.

Under the hood lies a 2GHz dual-core processor with 64 GB of storage available. A 2400 mAh battery provides the juice which the company said will last 75 hours on a single charge. The device measures just 6.3mm in thickness and weighs 225 grams. Accompanying the Smart Air e-note is a pen that supports 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

The company had earlier launched the iReader Smart Air Pro which comes with a more powerful quad-core processor and 128 gigs of storage. The Pro version retails for 2199 Yuan. It too is only available in a black shade, and it is not known if the same will also have a white colored version as well.