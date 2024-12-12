Hoopla Reveals Most Borrowed e-Book and Audiobook Titles in 2024

Hoopla revealed via a press release the digital titles that were borrowed the most in the US this year. The library platform said it used data gathered from more than 10,000 public libraries to comes across the titles that were most in demand. The company categorized the information into various segments which includes e-books, audiobooks, and comics, among others.
“At the end of each year, it’s always fun to reflect on our most popular titles and what content patrons gravitated towards most over the course of the year,” said Jeff Jankowski, founder of Hoopla Digital. “These reflections also help ensure we’re providing the best content possible to public libraries and their patrons. Having a variety of formats and an extensive catalog allows patrons to immediately explore all kinds of content and genres – without having to wait out extensive hold times.”
Here is the list of the titles that have been most in demand for 2024 in each category.
e-Books
Remarkably Bright Creatures – Shelby Van Pelt
The Psychology of Money – Morgan Housel
The Lost Bookshop – Evie Woods
Never Never – Colleen Hoover
Hillbilly Elegy – JD Vance
e-Book Series
Bridgerton – Julia Quinn
Harry Potter – JK Rowling
Diary of a Wimpy Kid – Jeff Kinney
Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Rick Riordan
Food Group – Jory John
e-Book Genres
Fiction
Romance
Juvenile (Children’s) Fiction
Religion
Mystery & Detective
Audiobooks
A Court of Thorns and Roses – Sarah J. Maas
The Teacher – Freida McFadden
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone – JK Rowling
Fourth Wing (1 of 2) [Dramatized Adaptation] – Rebecca Yarros
Remarkably Bright Creatures – Shelby Van Pelt
Audiobook Series
The Court of Thorns and Roses (ACOTAR) series – Sarah J. Maas
The Harry Potter series – J.K. Rowling
The Empyrean series (“Fourth Wing”) – Rebecca Yarros
The Boxcar Children – Gertrude Chandler Warner
The Bridgerton series – Julia Quinn
Audiobook Genres
Romance
Sci-Fi &Fantasy
Mystery
Fiction
Children’s
Hoopla has more than 2 million titles to offer. Those include e-books, audiobooks, music, TV shows, movies, comics and so on. Users will be able to borrow the titles right away, with most titles available instantly with no waiting involved.
