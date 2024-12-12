Hoopla Reveals Most Borrowed e-Book and Audiobook Titles in 2024

Hoopla revealed via a press release the digital titles that were borrowed the most in the US this year. The library platform said it used data gathered from more than 10,000 public libraries to comes across the titles that were most in demand. The company categorized the information into various segments which includes e-books, audiobooks, and comics, among others.

“At the end of each year, it’s always fun to reflect on our most popular titles and what content patrons gravitated towards most over the course of the year,” said Jeff Jankowski, founder of Hoopla Digital. “These reflections also help ensure we’re providing the best content possible to public libraries and their patrons. Having a variety of formats and an extensive catalog allows patrons to immediately explore all kinds of content and genres – without having to wait out extensive hold times.”

Here is the list of the titles that have been most in demand for 2024 in each category.

e-Books

Remarkably Bright Creatures – Shelby Van Pelt

The Psychology of Money – Morgan Housel

The Lost Bookshop – Evie Woods

Never Never – Colleen Hoover

Hillbilly Elegy – JD Vance

e-Book Series

Bridgerton – Julia Quinn

Harry Potter – JK Rowling

Diary of a Wimpy Kid – Jeff Kinney

Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Rick Riordan

Food Group – Jory John

e-Book Genres

Fiction

Romance

Juvenile (Children’s) Fiction

Religion

Mystery & Detective

Audiobooks

A Court of Thorns and Roses – Sarah J. Maas

The Teacher – Freida McFadden

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone – JK Rowling

Fourth Wing (1 of 2) [Dramatized Adaptation] – Rebecca Yarros

Remarkably Bright Creatures – Shelby Van Pelt

Audiobook Series

The Court of Thorns and Roses (ACOTAR) series – Sarah J. Maas

The Harry Potter series – J.K. Rowling

The Empyrean series (“Fourth Wing”) – Rebecca Yarros

The Boxcar Children – Gertrude Chandler Warner

The Bridgerton series – Julia Quinn

Audiobook Genres

Romance

Sci-Fi &Fantasy

Mystery

Fiction

Children’s

Hoopla has more than 2 million titles to offer. Those include e-books, audiobooks, music, TV shows, movies, comics and so on. Users will be able to borrow the titles right away, with most titles available instantly with no waiting involved.