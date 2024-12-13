Crumbs, Not Crummy: A Sweet Journey Through Global Baking

I don’t often find myself reviewing cookbooks (due to my love of take-out), but Crumbs by Ben Mims caught my attention in a way few books do. With a background in anthropology, I’ve always been intrigued by the origins of things—how they’re made, why they matter, and the stories they tell about our shared humanity. This fascination reminds me of the hours I spent as a kid watching How It’s Made with my dad. I’m fascinated at the craftsmanship behind the everyday items we often take for granted.

Food, like language, tells a story. Anyone who has dined at a high-end restaurant knows that care—whether in the sourcing of ingredients, crafting recipes, or even the energy of the person preparing the dish—translates into the final product. This connection between food and emotion, beautifully explored in classic book, Like Water for Chocolate, resonates deeply with me.

Enter Crumbs, a new cookbook that celebrates cookies and sweets from around the world. Written by celebrated food writer Ben Mims, the book is already gaining attention for its depth and creativity. Winning praise from critics and home bakers alike Crumbs goes beyond the basic recipes to offer a thoughtful exploration of global culinary traditions, turning something as simple as a cookie into a portal to another culture.

Mims takes readers on a global journey, from Moroccan gazelle horns to Italian amaretti, offering step-by-step instructions that balance accessibility and challenge. The photography is stunning, making every page an invitation to create something both beautiful, delicious and reconsider cancelling your gym membership. What sets this book apart is its fusion of storytelling and culinary technique; each recipe is paired with cultural insights that enrich the baking experience.

In many ways, Crumbs is more than just a cookbook—it’s a reminder that food connects us, telling stories that cross borders and generations. Mims’ passion for sweets shines through, and his attention to detail makes the book feel as much a cultural artifact as a practical guide.

Whether you’re a seasoned baker or new to the craft (and somehow always covered in flour like I am), Crumbs offers something special. It’s a book that celebrates the world through the lens of dessert, transforming the humble cookie into a yummy ambassador of culture and tradition.