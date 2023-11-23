Houston Public Library’s Booklink vending machine now at the Hobby airport

Embark on a unique reading experience at William P. Hobby Airport, where a compact library vending machine, known as Houston Public Library’s Booklink, has found its home, Axios Houston reported. Nestled at the entrance of the airport, adjacent to the escalators and TSA Screening, this mini library offers a literary oasis for travelers.

Those having a Houston Public Library card have full access to the books that are currently available. The cabinet boasts five shelves catering to adults, teens, and children, with books available in both English and Spanish. However, the literary adventure doesn’t end there as anyone – that includes even those without a Houston Public Library card – can delve into the virtual realm by checking out an e-book or an audiobook, all with just a valid email address.

Houston Public Library cardholders can seamlessly navigate the process by scanning their library card, unlocking the door, and either checking out or returning any book of their choice. A convenient receipt provides due date information, with physical books enjoying a standard lending period of three weeks, returnable to any library location in the system. On the digital front, e-books offer a 14-day lending period.

While Hobby Airport might not be a regular stop on the library’s delivery route, fear not. A library spokesperson assures that the vending machine will be replenished daily or as needed, ensuring a steady supply of literary delights. This initiative marks a continuation of the Houston Public Library’s commitment to expand its reach. The first Booklink installment took place in 2019 at a downtown Houston library as part of its effort to make the library accessible to a broader audience.