Best Black Friday deals on Pocketbook e-readers

PocketBook is offering some nice discounts on almost all e-reader devices. As can be seen on the company’s official Amazon store, there is a discount available on the likes of the company’s entry-level PocketBook Basic Lux 4, the PocketBook Era, or the PocketBook InkPad Color 2. Unfortunately, the more recent PocketBook InkPad Color 3 isn’t receiving any discount as yet and it’s unlikely there is going to be any going forward.

Mentioned here are the complete price details of the PocketBook e-reader devices currently on offer.

The entry-level e-reader comes with a 6-inch E Ink Carta display. The Wi-Fi-enabled e-reader offers 8 GB of storage though the good thing here is that there is microSD card support for adding more storage if needed. The touchscreen display offers front-light support as well while the battery can last around a month on a single charge. At just $99 post a $10 discount, this can be a steal for those looking for a no-frills e-reader device.

The PocketBook Verse is another handy e-reader with a 6-inch E Ink Carta touchscreen display. It also boasts an adjustable front light feature for an optimal reading experience. It comes with 8 GB of storage but will let you add more (up to 128 GB) via microSD cards. Battery life lasts up to a month or so on a single charge. With a $14 discount, the PocketBook Verse is now selling for $115.

The PocketBook Verse Pro offers the same 6-inch E Ink Carta HD display but sports a slightly more advanced build. For instance, it features a waterproof design and supports both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. It also comes with 16 gigs of storage and offers text-to-speech functionality. With the $19 discount, the Verse Pro is now selling for $140 at the moment.

The previous gen e-reader device comes with a 7.8-inch E Ink display. The e-reader which comes in a shade of metallic grey boasts an IPX8 rating, which means it can be safely carried to the poolside or to the beach without worrying about getting water damaged. The e-reader supports audiobooks and text-to-speech feature. It comes with 16 GB of onboard storage. The e-reader is now selling for $195 post a $44 discount.

The PocketBook Era operates in the same segment as the Kindle Oasis and much like the latter, comes with physical page turn buttons as well. The 7-inch E Ink Carta 1200 display with SmartLight support offers an optimal reading experience in almost any ambient lighting conditions. It boasts a waterproof build and comes with either 16 or 64 GB of storage. It also comes with built-in speakers and supports audiobook and text-to-speech feature. The 16 GB and 64 GB models are getting discounted by $20 and $40 bringing its price down to $199 and $219 respectively.

The PocketBook InkPad Lite comes with a massive 9.7-inch E Ink Carta display that is backed by SmartLight function for enhanced color temperature adjustment. It comes with 8 GB of internal storage with support for up to 32 GB of microSD cards. It comes with physical page turn buttons while under its hood lies a dual-core processor. With a discount of $80, the InkPad Lite is right now selling for a nice $199.

The PocketBook InkPad 4 comes with a 7.8-inch E Ink Carta 1200 display with a SmartLight feature for warm and cold controls. It comes with integrated speakers and supports audiobooks as well as text-to-speech features. It sports a waterproof build with anti-scratch protection built-in. The InkPad 4 is right now selling for $249 post a $40 discount.

The PocketBook InkPad Color 2 is another one to come with a 7.8-inch display but this time it happens to be a Kaleido Plus color e-paper display. There is SmartLight feature for warm and cold light controls. Among its other notable features include built-in speakers, Bluetooth 5.0, and IPX8 waterproof rating. The e-reader is right now selling for $279 thanks to a $50 discount.