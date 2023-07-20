Important Update on Kindle Direct Publishing Categories

Image credit: veronicalanebooks

If you’re a self-published author using Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP), this news is for you.

Until recently, authors could select multiple categories for their books. But the new changes limit authors to just three KDP book categories. So, there is a chance that your book may get lost among the ocean of titles.

Since its inception, KDP would allow self-published authors to choose two general categories for their books. These categories are termed BISAC (Book Industry Standards And Communications) categories. As it progressed, Amazon allowed authors to select up to ten categories for their books to appear. So, authors had a powerful and effective way to get their books noticed without spending so much money on advertising.

But things have changed now. Now, authors can select up to three categories for their books. As a part of the change, Amazon has also added a disclaimer that reads:

“We reserve the right to change the categories of a book at any time to ensure a positive customer experience. The categories you add and the categories shown online may not always match. Your book may be added to additional or different categories to improve the customer experience.”

So, visit the KDP dashboard now and update the categories of your books. Whether or not you do this, Amazon will automatically roll out the changes on your books. Amazon will default your books into the two relevant categories. So, it’s better that you do it yourself and select the most appropriate categories for your Kindle books.