Ahead Of Season 3, Rent-A-Girlfriend Manga Surpasses 11 Million Copies

Image credit: nefariousreviews

Rent-A-Girlfriend is a romantic comedy that is wholeheartedly loved by manga fans worldwide. The Harem series has witnessed skyrocketing sales in all seasons, proving that it’s one of the most popular manga.

Now, the anime series has made another record ahead of Season 3 by selling more than 11 million copies, both printed and digitally, as announced on the Weekly Shonen Magazine Twitter account.

The first season of the series aired between July 11 and September 26, 2020, on the Super Animeism programming block on MBS, TBS, and other networks. The second season aired between July 2 and September 17, 2022. And the third season premiered on July 8, 2023.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 1 & 2 Recap

Heartbroken Kazuya Kinoshita finds Chizuru Mizuhara on an online dating app. Both develop hatred due to some misunderstanding, but Kazuya later finds that Chizuru is an adorable girl. So, he decides that he will turn his rental girlfriend into true love. But things turn around when Kazuya’s neighbors and other girlfriends reappear in his life.

In Season 2, Chizuru starts pursuing her dream of becoming a lead actress. Kazuya initiates a crowdfunding campaign for Chizuru to make a movie featuring her as a lead actress. Kazuya’s previous girlfriends keep appearing to make things challenging for Kazuya.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 Plot

In Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3, Kazuya and Chizuru will finally make a movie with Chizuru playing the lead actress role that she yearned for.

Don’t forget to watch Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 1 & 2 to better enjoy Season 3.

