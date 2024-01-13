Introducing Enough, the world’s most expensive e-book priced at $14,470

What’s the max you think an e-book might ever cost? Whatever your estimates might be, here is one that is priced at a whopping $14,470. It’s Enough, the self-help sort of book that even makes the bold claim of turning anyone who has read and followed what it preaches into a billionaire. That way, it might be a small price to pay if you indeed start earning billions in the process.

The title also seems to project the e-book as the ultimate self-help book that you will ever need. There is no dearth of such books though each one might have been lacking something somewhere. Not anymore and you have had enough of all those so it now is the turn of Enough to take over, one that promises to walk the talk and take you to the rarefied territory where billionaires flourish.

Also, if you thought the price is already too high to turn most off, it in fact has undergone a price escalation, from the $10,000 that it was initially priced to the $14,470 that it now costs, something that its makers attribute to the growing demand and value of the e-book. For that amount, you not only have access to the content but also gain access to an exclusive community of successful individuals who have made it in their lives.

An interesting aspect of the book is that it starts with just two words before it expands interactively as it takes you on a journey that gives a whole new dimension to your very existence like never before. Also, the book makes it clear right from the start you can’t get to where the book promises without paying due attention to one of the most precious assets you have, which is ‘time’.

Also, it just isn’t wealth that you achieve but also success in almost every other aspect of your life. That includes health, social stature, love life, and so on. As the book states, all of this is achieved by focussing on ‘clearing mental clutter, providing organization, actionable strategies, and detailed guidance’.

Those behind the book claim it has been a decade in the making and is one that is going to be constantly reviewed and updated whenever necessary. This way, the book is going to be relevant at all times and won’t go out of favor easily. Also, so confident they are with what they have mentioned in the book that they are also willing to give a full refund of the money you have spent if you don’t get actionable results within 7 months of applying the strategies mentioned in the book.

The book is also available in print form though here again it is unlike anything you have ever seen before. The book is made from such exquisite materials as gold, platinum, rhodium, and glass. All of it comes packed in a matching luxurious suede box. The book also incorporates NFC tech so that you can connect your smartphone to the book. This way, you will be redirected to your account on the company’s website. No wonder, the book in print form commands an equally hefty $10,107 price tag.

Those behind the book justify the high price tag not only through the use of exclusive material for creating the book – the print edition – but largely due to the need to maintain a team of high caliber who can add worth to what the book has to offer. They are always in need of highly skilled and efficient professionals who can deliver expert info and knowledge as the book evolves over the years. Plus, each of the buyers is provided expert-level advice on a personal level, which makes it a cut above the rest.

On the whole, what can be said is Enough isn’t just a book as we have known of them over the years. Rather, it is an assimilation of knowledge, advice, and information of the highest order. Also, it is a continuously evolving piece, where the content is always evaluated and updated which ensures it is going to remain relevant at all times.

All of it makes the book, in either its print or digital format, one of the most unique literary pieces ever to come our way. Also, given the personalized support it provides to each reader as well as the comprehensive money-back guarantee it offers, investing in the book might be well worth it, provided you have the amount to spare.