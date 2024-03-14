Introducing the Libby Book Awards: Celebrating the Best Books of 2023

A new literary accolade has emerged alongside the Oscars and the Emmys—the inaugural Libby Book Awards. Sponsored by Libby, the renowned library reading app, these awards recognize the top books of 2023 as selected by public librarians across the globe.

Nominated by an expert panel and voted on by over 1,700 librarians, the Libby Book Awards honor outstanding works in 17 diverse categories. From thrilling mysteries to heartwarming romances, the winning titles represent a captivating array of literary genres.

“I’m so honored to be recognized by the Libby Awards—libraries are and always have been central to my life as a reader, from summer reading programs to school projects to simply browsing stacks and apps for my next favorite read,” said Kate Clayborn, author of Georgie, All Along, the Libbys Best Romance selection. “I am in awe of librarians and the good they do in their communities and in the country at large, and I treasure their support of my work as an author.”

Similarly, R.F. Kuang, whose book Yellowface received the Libbys Best Book Club Pick award, celebrates the support of library staff members.

“As a Libby power user (seriously, I spend so much time scrolling for new audiobooks to listen to during my runs) I am so honored to win a Libby Book Award,” said Kuang. “I’m sending all my love to the participating library staff – I am so grateful for your support of Yellowface!”

The Libby Book Awards highlight the significance of libraries as pillars of reading culture and community engagement. Notable winners include Rebecca Yarros for Fourth Wing and Iron Flame, as well as debut author Ana Reyes for The House in the Pines.

Powered by OverDrive, the Libby app offers readers access to an extensive digital collection, including ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and comics. By partnering with libraries worldwide, Libby aims to promote literacy and foster a love of reading among patrons.

The full list of the winners and nominees for the 2024 Libby Book Awards is available online.