Good e-Reader

J.K. Rowling Ickabog Audiobook, ebook and hardcover now available

By Leave a Comment

Earlier this year, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling wrote a serialized novel called the Ickabog in 34 installments. You can read The Ickabog for free online via the official website.  It is ideal for mobile devices, tablets or your computer’s internet browser.  The story is getting the audiobook treatment and Stephen Fry, who narrated all of the UK editions of every Harry Potter Novel is lending his voice. The audiobook, ebook and hardcover editions are now available.

The audiobook is published by Audible. The book is translated into English, Italian, German, Spanish. Brazilian Portuguese, Bulgarian, Dutch, Simplified Chinese and Russian with more translations to follow.

According to The Ickabog website, the net profits from the book will be donated to Rowling’s Volant Charitable Trust to help “vulnerable groups who have been particularly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic”, both in the UK and internationally.

Share7
Tweet5
Share
Reddit
Vote
WhatsApp
12 Shares

Worldwide Shipping

Quick Shipping on all Orders

Phenomenal Support

Call or SMS (833) 373-2337

Pay with Confidence

We Accept PayPal and Stripe

Daily Deals

Discounts & Daily Sales

X Close
0