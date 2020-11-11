J.K. Rowling Ickabog Audiobook, ebook and hardcover now available

Earlier this year, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling wrote a serialized novel called the Ickabog in 34 installments. You can read The Ickabog for free online via the official website. It is ideal for mobile devices, tablets or your computer’s internet browser. The story is getting the audiobook treatment and Stephen Fry, who narrated all of the UK editions of every Harry Potter Novel is lending his voice. The audiobook, ebook and hardcover editions are now available.

The audiobook is published by Audible. The book is translated into English, Italian, German, Spanish. Brazilian Portuguese, Bulgarian, Dutch, Simplified Chinese and Russian with more translations to follow.

According to The Ickabog website, the net profits from the book will be donated to Rowling’s Volant Charitable Trust to help “vulnerable groups who have been particularly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic”, both in the UK and internationally.



Michael Kozlowski is the Editor in Chief of Good e-Reader. He has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past ten years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times.