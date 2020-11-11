Onyx Boox Max Lumi sold out until January

The Onyx Boox Max Lumi has been a big success and many people have ordered one and had it delivered. This device has had such a high demand that Onyx and most of their distributors are sold out until January 15th, 2021. One of the big selling points of the Lumi is that it is the first 13.3 inch device with a front-lit display, making it perfect to use during the day or night.

Christmas is right around the corner and many people are looking for a large 13.3 inch device. These sized screens are ideal, because they read A5 documents, which is the equivalent of an 8×11 piece of paper. You can edit PDF files, view them and also freehand draw and take notes. The HDMI port allows you to plug it into your PC/MAC and use it a secondary monitor. Android 10 and Google Play are also key features.

Are you looking to buy an alternative 13.3 inch e-note? The Fujitsu Quaderno A4 is on sale for $734 and has a similar design to the Sony Digital Paper. We have a certified renewed edition of the Onyx Boox Max 3 in white, in our flea market category for $609. New versions of the MAX 3 have been heavily discounted and are available for $779, the regular price is $859. The Sony Digital Paper DPT-RP1 is also a good e-note, we have them available for $849.

Michael Kozlowski is the Editor in Chief of Good e-Reader. He has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past ten years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times.