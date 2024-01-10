Kindle Rewards Program can let you indulge in your favorite reads for free

For those who’ve recently acquired or been bestowed with their very first Kindle during the holidays, it’s worth acquainting themselves with the Kindle Rewards program. Unknown to many users, there might be unused points waiting to be uncovered, providing an opportunity to snag new content for their 2024 reading adventures. Users would do good to check their Kindle Rewards balance which might contain free funds ready to be invested in the next book on your reading list.

To help you get started on this, Amazon graciously rewards Kindle enthusiasts for indulging in what they love most: reading. The Kindle Rewards Beta point system generously doles out three Kindle points for every dollar spent on Kindle books and one Kindle point for each dollar spent on eligible print books (excluding textbooks, magazines, newspapers, audiobooks, and digital subscriptions).

Further, as Mashable stated, every 300 points equate to $3 in Kindle book credits. While the 300-point milestone may seem formidable, consider that a single Kindle book purchase typically earns around 40 to 50 points. Achieving the 300-point threshold becomes a feasible feat every six or seven books, depending on your reading habits. Keep an eye out for bonus offers and occasional double or triple-point days to expedite your rewards.

Members stand to gain three points per dollar spent on Kindle books, unlocking a world of literary rewards for avid readers. There is one caveat though — once earned, these points come with a three-month expiration date as per a June 2023 update to the Kindle Rewards program.

Kindle Rewards doesn’t demand sign-ups and doesn’t necessarily mandate a Kindle device. You can enjoy the books you purchase on Amazon using your phone or tablet. All Amazon users are eligible, irrespective of their Kindle Unlimited membership status. The journey to accumulating points kicks off with your first Kindle Book or eligible print book purchase, initiating the points-earning process seamlessly.

Locating your Kindle Rewards points is a breeze—simply head to the rewards page on the web version of Amazon, as direct purchases from the Kindle app or Amazon app won’t display your Kindle Rewards points. When eyeing a potential book, check the Amazon listing, and as long as you’re logged into your Amazon account, the Kindle Rewards points values will be visible alongside the book prices.