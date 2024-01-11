Lenovo launches tablet with special ‘immersive reading mode’

There haven’t been any E Ink devices launched at CES 2024 so far. The nearest we have had, if it can be so said, is a pair of TCL NXTPAPER 3.0-enabled tablets. Now, we have the Lenovo Tab M11 that got to see the light of day at the event and it claims to have a special monochromatic display mode designed to offer an enhanced reading experience.

There isn’t anything special with the display though, which happens to be all of 11-inch having 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate. You can invoke the immersive reading mode while reading e-books and should let you have a distraction-free reading experience.

The tablet otherwise sports mid-range specs in the form of MediaTek Helio G88 processor coupled with 8 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of storage on the top model. There is a microSD card reader to let you have more storage. The range starts with the version having 4 GB + 64 GB configuration while there is also the mid-range 4 GB + 128 GB version in between as well.

Power comes from a 7040 mAh battery and can be replenished using a 15W charging mechanism. The tablet features a USB 2.0 Type-C port for charging and data transfer roles. All models come with an 8 MP front camera while the rear cam can be either 13 MP or 8 MP depending on the region it is sold in. The tablet also boasts a 3.5mm jack as well along with a splash-resistant design.

The tablet runs Android 13 and will receive OS updates and security patches through January 2028. Another added incentive with the Tab M11 is that it comes bundled with the Lenovo Tab Pen. It can be used for writing or drawing as the need might be and supports 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity. The tablet is expected to be launched around April 2024 for a starting price of $180.