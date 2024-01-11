Infinix unveils E-Color Shift tech using E Ink Prism 3 display for customizing smartphone rear panel

We might soon get to see the rear of our smartphones showing vibrant colors and designs that we would be able to change at our will. Infinix is showing off its E-Color Shift technology at CES 2024 that achieves just this. Being e-paper displays, those won’t drain the battery as long as the image or pattern shown is static, only drawing a minimal battery power when the pattern changes.

This can be a nice way to make the rear of the phone more lively than ever. You can show an important message, or time, or use the colors or the patterns as a reflection of your mood. All of it can be a fun thing to do, with Infinix claiming they are in the process of developing a software solution that would allow for the creation of up to 60 customizable areas with each section supporting various colors.

The innovative Infinix E-Color Shift Technology which is based on the E Ink Prism 3 display solution has been awarded the Omdia Innovation Award at ShowStoppers CES 2024 under the ‘Audio Technologies, Mobile Communications, and Home Entertainment Hardware’ category.

It is not known though how soon we might get to see the feature on an actual real-world smartphone. This comes close on the heels of Lenovo announcing something similar wherein it used the same E Ink Prism 3 display tech to achieve similar functionality on the lid of a laptop. Lenovo though has stated it happens to be a proof-of-concept device and might not make it to the real world anytime soon.

Infinix meanwhile also unveiled AirCharge and Extreme-Temp Battery concept devices at the event. The Extreme-Temp Battery seeks to tackle the prevalent problem of lithium-ion batteries freezing in typical conditions during extreme climates. This innovative technology integrates biomimetic electrolyte and fusion solid-state technology onto the electrodes, enabling functionality across a diverse range of temperatures. It is asserted to operate seamlessly in temperatures as frigid as minus 40 degrees Celsius, with a charging temperature span from -40°C to 60°C.

AirCharge technology, on the other hand, eradicates the necessity for charging cables when powering smartphones. Employing multi-coil magnetic resonance and adaptive algorithms, this charging innovation enables wireless charging at distances of up to 20 cm and even at 60-degree angles. Functioning below 6.78MHz, it delivers charging power of up to 7.5W. This capability allows users to effortlessly charge their devices beneath desks while engaged in activities such as gaming or watching videos.