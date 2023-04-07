Kobo Plus e-book and audiobook subscription service launched in the US and the UK

Kobo has announced the launch of its Kobo Plus subscription service in the US and UK alongside the release of the Kobo Elipsa 2E. Similar to Kindle Unlimited, subscribers can pay a monthly fee for unlimited access to a select library of e-books and audiobooks. Kobo’s Kobo Plus catalog currently features over 1.3 million e-books and over 100,000 audiobooks, with additional titles being added each month. Kobo Plus offers separate plans for e-books and audiobooks, allowing subscribers to choose one or both services based on their preferences.

Kobo Plus is available for a monthly subscription fee in the US and UK. For the e-book and audiobook plan, the cost is $9.99 per month in the US and €12.99 GBP per month in the UK. Alternatively, customers can choose to subscribe only to e-books or audiobooks, with prices of $7.99 per month and €9.99 GBP per month in the US and UK, respectively. On the other hand, Kindle Unlimited costs $9.99 per month in the US without separate plans for e-books and audiobooks. However, Amazon offers a perpetual gift card deal that allows customers to get Kindle Unlimited for as low as $5.99 per month if they purchase a 2-year subscription at once.

Kobo Plus enables reading e-books and listening to audiobooks through the Kobo Books app on iOS or Android devices, or a Kobo e-reader. A 30-day free trial is offered to test the service’s selection. Kobo initially introduced Kobo Plus in 2017, though it was only accessible in select European countries. The service became available in Canada in 2020, but it took a few more years for it to be made available in the US and the UK.