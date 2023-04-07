YouTube channel pages now include a dedicated podcasts tab

According to a recent report by 9to5Google, YouTube has introduced a new “Podcasts” tab on its channel pages. This feature is available globally and can be found between the “Live” and “Playlists” tabs on the website and mobile apps. The new tab displays playlists that YouTube Creators have designated as podcasts. It is important to note that only content marked as podcasts will appear in YouTube Music.

YouTube is hoping that the new feature will make it easier for users to discover podcast playlists curated by content creators, as opposed to the previous method of searching by name or navigating through the Playlists tab manually. Google is also reported to be currently testing a dedicated Podcasts tab for YouTube Music, which will allow users to easily access appropriate podcasts within the app. While the feature is still in the testing phase, only available to a small group of people, it is expected to roll out more widely in the future.

The newly introduced Podcasts tab allows users to preview the podcasts that will be available on YouTube Music, and encourages creators to upload their episodes as videos. However, the report notes that the podcast experience in the main YouTube app still primarily focuses on videos. Meanwhile, YouTube Music has added a new feature allowing users to see song and album credits while listening to their favorite music. This feature enables users to instantly access detailed information about each track, such as the singer, writer, producer, and composer. Other streaming services such as Tidal have offered this feature for a long time.

Meanwhile, the video streaming platform took to Twitter to warn its users about the ongoing email phishing scam. The fraudulent technique involves sending fake emails that appear to be from genuine companies or trusted sources in an attempt to obtain confidential information like login credentials. The email in question that YouTube warned its users about has a video link with the title “Changes in YouTube rules and policies| Check the description” and the sender is no-reply@youtube.com. YouTube has advised its users to be cautious and not download or access any file if they receive such an email.