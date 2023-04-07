The Amazon Spring sale is here – Kindle and Fire tablets selling for a discount

Spring is here and Amazon is celebrating the occasion, as you might have already guessed by now by providing a nice discount on some of its products. Whatever the reason, it is always good to have the opportunity to pick up some of its best devices that include e-readers and tablets on the cheap. However, as The Verge pointed out, not all of the deals are great. Rather, here are some of the best ones that might be of liking to you.

Kindle Paperwhite with ads and 8 GB storage is right now selling for s starting price of $100 from Amazon and Best Buy, which is at least 29 percent less than the regular price. The newest Kindle Paperwhite from Amazon features a 6.8-inch E Ink display that can be adjusted for night-time reading with its color temperature settings. Along with a faster processor, the device also offers more battery life, IPX8 waterproofing, and a USB-C port. It can last almost a month on a single full charge of the battery.

If you want something more affordable, there is the basic Kindle which is now available for $79.99 which is $20 off the regular price. This applies to the model with 16 GB of storage and ads on the cover page. It too boasts of a 300 PPI display and US-C support but isn’t waterproof. Otherwise, it can still be an excellent quality entry-level e-reader device. The Kindle too can be procured from both Amazon and Best Buy for the same price.

Coming to tablet devices, there is the Amazon Fire HD 10 with 32 GB of storage and ad on the cover page which is now selling for a mere $90 via Best Buy and Amazon. That’s $60 less than the usual price it sells for. The 10-inch display offer 1080p resolution and 3 GB of RAM.

Then there is Amazon’s 2021 Fire HD 10 Plus which offers 4 gigs of memory and wireless charging support that is now selling for $119.99, which again is $60 less than the regular price. It can be bought via Amazon, and Best Buy.

There is also the new Fire HD 8 tablet that too is selling for as low as $59.99 which is $40 less than its usual price. The tablet makes for a strong case for itself thanks to its decent specs comprising of 8-inch HD display, 2 GB of memory, 32 GB of storage, and USB-C support. It is selling for the discounted price via Amazon and Best Buy.

Further, there is the Fire HD 8 Plus that too is on sale for $79.99 which again is $40 less than the regular price. The above applies to the ad-supported model of the tablet that was launched in 2022 and comes with 3 gigs of memory and wireless charging and can be ordered from Amazon.