Canceling Your Amazon Prime Subscription? Think Again

Amazon Prime membership gives access to fast shipping and lots of exclusive deals. But that’s not all, and there are lots of fun, free and useful things you’ll miss if you cancel your membership. For example, Prime gives you access to thousands of high-quality videos, music, books, and games, all for free.

You can cancel your Prime subscription anytime. But before you do this, please read why you should rethink before canceling this one-of-a-kind membership:

Fast & Free Shipping

Being a Prime member, you enjoy same-day, one-day, and two-day order delivery on millions of products. You can also select from multiple delivery options to ensure your package delivers as per your convenient schedule. Members in certain places get free one-day and same-day delivery. Plus, you can get discounts and free shipping on ordering groceries for $150 at Amazon Fresh stores.

In addition, you can select your “Amazon Day” and have all your orders delivered every week on your selected day. This service does not require you to meet the minimum order limit.

Ad-Free Video & Music Streaming

Prime Video is packed with excellent TV series and movies of all genres; you can watch this all ad-free. You can also add your favorite channels like HBO Max, discovery+, PBS KIDS, Paramount+, NBA League Pass, and many more. Amazon Prime also offers music streaming. In addition, you get access to a large library of more than one million songs and albums for free. All this with unlimited skips and no ads. You can even create your own music playlists.

Books and Games

Are you an avid reader and have a Prime membership? Do you use Kindle e-readers, Fire tablets, or Kindle reading apps? If you say yes to both questions, you can enjoy hundreds of new e-magazines, e-books, e-comics, and more every month for free. Did you know Prime Reading includes Audible Narration? So, you can switch between reading and listening to books.

The Amazon First Reads program lets you download a free eBook every month. These “first picks” are not-yet-released eBooks and are available to Prime members one month before their official release. Finally, if you’re a gamer, Amazon Prime gives you access to lots of free in-game content and free games.

Lots of Exclusive Deals

Prime members get exclusive access to big deals, like Lightning Deals. You also enjoy in-store savings at Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market with exclusive deals on everyday purchases, prepared foods, etc. But that’s not all you can save money on.

You can treat yourself to a year of free Grubhub+ with unlimited $0 delivery charges on eligible orders from eateries. Moreover, Prime members can also save time and money on prescription medicines.

What’s More…

As an Amazon Prime member, you get unlimited free cloud storage for full-resolution photo storage and 5GB of free video storage. Plus, you can share your membership’s benefits with five other people – one adult and four non-adults.

So, you see, Amazon Prime has so much for you! So, are you still going to cancel your Prime membership now?

