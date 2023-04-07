E Ink Spectra 6: the Full-Color ePaper for Digital Signage

The growth of the digital signage industry is showing no signs of stopping, thanks to rising demand and rapid technological advancements. E Ink fuels this growth, taking the initiative to the next level.

E Ink, a global commercial leader in ePaper technology, has launched E Ink Spectra 6 ePaper display per its future expansion plans. This first full-colour screen from the company is intended to provide a print-quality replacement for paper signs, including posters, POP displays, signage, and other in-store advertising.

Up until recently, most E Ink would offer black and white displays. According to the company, the groundbreaking new colour display offers incredible colour saturation and vividness in a reflective display. Regarding visual performance, Spectra 6 mimics the most advanced paper colour printers available today.

Key Specs of E Ink Spectra 6 ePaper Display

Built upon its previous generations, E Ink Spectra 6 will offer a better colour spectrum and a highly advanced colour imaging algorithm. Its predecessors, Spectra 3000 and Spectra 3100, introduced a 3-particle (for black, white, and red) and a 4-particle system (for yellow), respectively. In contrast, Spectra 6 has six different colour particles, which can be combined for full-colour images.

Key specifications of Spectra 6 that make it a unique product are:

Optimized for up to 200 PPI (Pixels per inch)

Typical contrast ratio = 30:1

Operating range = 0-50 degrees Celsius

Available in various displays, allowing users to choose a suitable size for different applications.

Can create E Ink Sparkle – a partial image flashing effect. This feature adds motion to advertising and instantly draws people’s attention to the displays.

So, with its advanced features, the Spectra 6 is set to improve its users’ marketing and advertising performance.

Spectra 6 is Sustainable.

Johnson Lee, CEO of E Ink, says Spectra 6 results from continuous research and development. It will make advertising installations more vivid than ever before. At the same time, Spectra 6 will maintain the company’s signature low-power features, helping customers to meet their sustainability goals.

E Ink has studied paper versus LCD screens versus ePaper displays to understand their CO2 emission effects. E Ink ePaper display is thousands of times more efficient than paper and LCD screens. So, low-power E Ink displays “help customers “to meet their sustainability goals.” E Ink received triple accolades at the 2022 Asian Sustainability Report Awards in the categories of “Asia’s Best Supply Chain Report,” “Asia’s Best Diversified Report,” and the “Best Environmental Impact Report in Asia.”

E Ink Spectra 6 ePaper display should be available in 2024.

