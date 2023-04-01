E Ink makes a mark at the 2022 Asian Sustainability Report Awards with triple accolades

E Ink received recognition at the 2022 Asian Sustainability Report Awards, earning three distinguished awards, money.udn reported. These accolades were in the categories of “Asia’s Best Supply Chain Report” and “Asia’s Best Diversified Report,” as well as the “Best Environmental Impact Report in Asia.” The company’s commitment to sustainability is evident in its efforts to create eco-friendly products, promote sustainable goals, and reduce carbon emissions.

The ASRA Awards, presented by a Singapore-based consulting firm, CSR Works International, recognizes Asian businesses that demonstrate sustainable practices and competitive advantage. Yuantai Technology, a Taiwanese company, recently participated in the awards and was named a finalist in nine categories, making it the most shortlisted company in Taiwan. The company also won the Silver Award for both “Asia’s Best Supply Chain Report” and “Asia’s Best Diversified Report,” as well as the Silver Award for “Best Environmental Impact Report in Asia” and the Bronze Award for “Asia’s Best Environmental Impact Report.”

Yuantai Technology, a company dedicated to promoting sustainable practices, prioritizes environmental and social responsibility while ensuring profitability for shareholders. With a focus on green revenue products, Yuantai adheres to its unique P, E, S, G structures, which prioritize product, environment, society, and governance. The company is committed to achieving the RE100 2030 and Net Zero 2040 sustainable goals, and collaborates with ecosystem partners to reach the target of net zero carbon emissions.

In 2022, Yuantai Technology made a strong commitment to sustainability and was recognized for its efforts by being included as a constituent stock in both the “Dow Jones Sustainable World Index (DJSI-World)” and “DJSI-Emerging Markets”. The company’s dedication to sustainability has also been recognized by S&P Global, an international sustainability rating agency, which listed Yuantai Technology in the electronics, equipment, and components industry (ITC Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components) in its “2023 Sustainability Yearbook (The Sustainability Yearbook 2023)”. Notably, Yuantai Technology was rated in the top 10 percent of enterprises and received the Best Progress Award for its efforts.