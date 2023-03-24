E Ink stated its future expansion plans are on track

E Ink, the global leader in e-paper manufacturing, is currently operating its fourth new production line as per schedule, despite economic fluctuations, the website MoneyDJ reported. The company is also planning to launch its fifth and sixth production lines in the coming years. The first production line in the new building is set to start operations in 2024, while the sixth production line will commence in 2025.

According to Yuantai, there is a misconception that their production expansion is solely for electronic labels. In reality, the demand for e-book readers and electronic paper notebooks is stronger, as they are gradually replacing traditional paper. These products require more production capacity, hence the need for Yuantai to increase its capacity to accommodate larger-sized applications.

Regarding the retail industry, the trend toward larger and more colorful electronic tags has also led to a growing interest in color digital advertising billboards. This development is expected to create more opportunities for replacing traditional paper posters with electronic alternatives in the future.

Yuantai has stated that the cost of materials required for factory expansion, such as reinforced concrete, has decreased in recent times. Furthermore, the recent opening up of foreign workers for factory construction in Taiwan has also been beneficial. As a result, there are plans to invest in the third phase of expansion at the Guanyin Factory in the second quarter.