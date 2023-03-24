Amazon Kindle Scribe and Kindle Paperwhite are on sale

Amazon has finally discounted the Kindle Scribe e-note and e-reader. This is their latest generation product and one of the best they have ever made. You get a large 10-inch display with 300 PPI, which causes reading books, PDF files and magazines a solid experience. In conjunction with the stylus, you can annotate books and freehand draw. Amazon is running a sale on the Scribe, where you can save $65 for US residents. The discount Amazon runs on the Scribe applies to not only the base model but also the different storage configurations in addition to the standard pen and the premium one. I recommend picking up the Kindle Scribe with 32GB and the premium pen for $329.99.

Amazon is also running a promotion on the Kindle Paperwhite e-reader. The device has a large 6.8-inch display and 300 PPI, making the text look razor-sharp. It has warm and cool lighting to read during the day and at night. The base model typically costs $139, but with the $40 savings, you can pick one up today for $99.99. Unfortunately, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is not on sale.

Amazon is running these Kindle deals as part of National Reading Month. In honour of Dr. Seuss’ birthday, March is designated National Reading Month – a month to motivate Americans of all ages to read daily. Reading is fun and has many benefits, regardless of your age. It’s a key component of education and professional development. It also has immediate and long-lasting health benefits such as increased cognitive function, memory, vocabulary, empathy and decreased stress levels

