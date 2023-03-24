Mana E Ink device is designed to keep you inspired and motivated

Here comes a smart new device that provides a unique way of streaming art and inspiration into your home. It’s Mana and features a low-power E Ink display, or more specifically the E-Ink Spectra with Red, Black, and White colors. Unlike traditional screens, e-paper reflects ambient light instead of emitting it, making it less distracting and easier to integrate with your home décor.

There are two models available for Mana: Mana Clause and the larger Mana Expression. The accompanying smartphone app will let Mana be personalized to display a wide variety of content. Those can be inspirational quotes, poetry, art, affirmations, facts, and even your own quotes and photos. This makes it a versatile and customizable addition to your home that can provide daily inspiration and motivation.

The starting price for Mana is $79, and there are combo packs available with discounts of up to 45 percent. Mana is a completely wireless device, and its rechargeable battery has a long lifespan of six months, allowing it to be placed anywhere in your home. Once set up, Mana will work independently and display new inspirational quotes every few hours, based on the topics of your choosing.

The touch interface on the device allows you to browse through the quotes or access more information on the topic. Additionally, you can update your topic preferences anytime and anywhere by accessing the app. Overall, Mana provides a convenient and customizable way to add inspiration and positivity to your daily life.

Mana is also an environmentally-friendly device with a plastic-free outer body and packaging, made entirely from wood and recycled wooden materials. The wood used in the device and packaging is sourced from sustainably cultivated and harvested farms, promoting the growth of more trees, and supporting sustainable forestry practices. This commitment to eco-friendly materials ensures that Mana not only provides daily inspiration but also contributes to a healthier planet.

Meanwhile, Livekraft is currently running a Kickstarter campaign to raise $8000 to fund the production of Mana, with delivery scheduled to begin in October of this year. As part of the campaign, backers will have the opportunity to suggest new topics of inspiration to be added to the Mana app. Mana is the flagship product of Livekraft, inspired by the founder Puneet Suvarna’s personal experiences as a PhD student in New York.

The idea for Mana came from Suvarna’s desire to stay connected to his sources of inspiration without the distractions of the modern world. With Mana, Livekraft aims to provide a solution to this problem and offer a unique and customizable way for people to stay inspired and motivated in their daily lives.

Based in Bangalore, India, Livekraft is a product design company that strives to bring joy, wonder, beauty, and creativity into people’s daily lives. Their mission is to make every day memorable by offering innovative and inspiring products that enhance the user’s experience. Through their commitment to design and creativity, Livekraft aims to create products that not only meet functional needs but also add value to people’s lives and bring happiness and inspiration to their daily routines.