Kobo Plus now available in Switzerland

If you live in Switzerland, there is a new way that you can read an unlimited number of audiobooks and ebooks via Kobo. In late May, Kobo Plus is now available in Switzerland, there is over 1.3 million eBooks and over 100,000 audiobooks, including titles in English, French, German, and Italian, for a low monthly fee.

Swiss booklovers can access Kobo Plus via the Kobo Books App for iOS or Android and directly on Kobo e-Readers to begin discovering new authors and genres. The Kobo Plus eBook and audiobook collection features a breadth of stories, including beloved literary classics, edge-of-your-seat thrillers, sweeping romances, thought-provoking nonfiction, and more. The Kobo Plus catalogue is ever-growing, with more titles being added to the collection each month. The service has three budget-friendly subscription plan offers:

Kobo Plus Read: Unlimited eBooks for 12.99 CHF per month

Kobo Plus Listen: Unlimited audiobooks for 9.99 CHF per month

Kobo Plus Read and Listen: Unlimited eBooks and audiobooks for 9.99 CHF per month

The Kobo Plus subscription is an ideal way to approach a bucket list of literary classics, an entire author’s catalogue, or to dive into a new field of interest. With unlimited reading for one low monthly fee, the subscription lets readers sample a few pages from a genre or author they have never read and move to another book guilt-free if it’s not to their taste. It’s an ideal option for avid book lovers who read several books a month, and for those who prefer to read a few chapters before committing. There’s never been a better time to discover new authors and series on a Kobo e-Reader or with the free Kobo reading app.