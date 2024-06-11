Millie’s Library e-Reader Now Available to Buy for 40% Less

Those in South Korea can own the Millie’s Library e-Book Reader for a flat 40 percent discount if they agree to a yearly subscription pack from KT, the website MobileNewsis reported. The subscription pack spanning 12 months is priced a monthly KRW 20,900 while the same for 24 months comes down to KRW 14,400 per month. The offer is applicable to all existing KT customers and is available from the OTT Subscription section on the KT.com website.

All of this comes to a discount of 8000 won for 12 months compared to what it would have cost if you bought the e-reader separately. Buyers are entitled to another 10 percent discount if they happen to be KT members. That is not all as buyers will also be getting a Bluetooth remote control page turning device which users will be able to use to turn the page remotely. The offer however is only applicable to the first 100 subscribers only.

As for the Millis’s Library e-Reader, it comes with a 6-inch E Ink high-resolution e-paper display. It sports compact dimensions and weighs 190 grams that makes it easy to carry around. The e-reader comes with a gray color scheme and has a thicker chin which also hosts what seems to be a Home button. Those who aren’t members of KT can also buy the Millie’s Library e-Reader but won’t be getting the 10 percent that applies to members.