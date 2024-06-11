Apple Files Patent For Scrollable Display Devices

Apple has filed a patent for a device with scrollable displays, the website PatentlyApple reported. As is usual with patent filing, this does not translate to a scrollable display-based device being next in the offing from Apple, nor is there any guarantee Apple would ever come up with such a device. In any case, Samsung is known to be working on such a device for some time now while LG already offers such a TV, the LG SIGNATURE Rollable OLED TV. So, if demand for such devices starts picking up, Apple won’t be late in introducing its version to the market.

As per the patent documentation, the flexible display gets rolled around a roller from which it can be rolled out. When released, the display will get rolled back again. Such a display offers immense opportunities so far as the application areas are concerned. For instance, it can be a TV (such as that from LG) where the storage roll may be placed vertically or horizontally. The TV, when switched on, will make the display roll out and ready for viewing. When switched off, the display will roll back onto the roller.

We might also get to see the same technology getting implemented in a smartphone or tablet form factor as well. This will make either a lot more portable than ever before. You pull out the display when you need which then rolls back to the original setting when you aren’t using the respective devices anymore. In such a scenario, the iPhone or the iPad gets reduced to just a small spindle sort of thing around which the displays get wrapped around.

Such scrollable displays can be better than foldable ones as with the former, the chances of the display picking up creases are vastly reduced.