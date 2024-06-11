5 Inspiring Books About Sports Stars

Diehard sports fans aren’t happy just watching their favourite athletes play. They want to know about their lives, backgrounds, struggles, and comeback stories. That’s why biographies and sports-related books are so popular: they provide first-hand information about legendary athletes and a whole new perspective on unforgettable events.

Reading biographies is undoubtedly among the best ways to learn about someone’s life outside the spotlight. They also give readers unique insights into historical events, with accounts from those who lived through them and left their marks. Here are some of the best sports biographies and books about eternal stars.

I Am Zlatan Ibrahimovic

In his autobiography, the most accomplished Swedish footballer ever tells his story, which begins as a poor immigrant living in the suburbs of Malmo. Despite the rough beginning, Ibrahimovic’s talent would soon change his life path to the top of the world. The Swedish striker played in the best clubs in Europe, including Barcelona, Juventus, Ajax, and finally, AC Milan. The book was written by David Lagercrantz, based on hours of interviews with the star.

The 41-year-old Swedish striker retired last year, playing his final game with AC Milan. It means he won’t be in the national squad for the Euro 2024 Football Championships outrights. By the end of his career, the poor immigrant kid became one of the highest-paid footballers worldwide. The book was so successful that it was shortlisted for the Football Book of the Year in 2014. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is also into Bitcoins and named his own token smart contract ZLT.

Keane – The Autobiography

The Irish footballer was the leading name in the EPL during the 90s when he played for Manchester United. Keane’s career was as successful as it was controversial. So it’s not surprising that he hasn’t only one but two autobiographies: this one and The Second Half. The books were published 12 years apart, between 2002 and 2014. It’s nice to read both books and see how Keane changed over the years.

Keane was at his peak in 2002, not long after the historic treble in 1999. Not bad for a footballer who started his career in the Irish second division. Both books portray the meteoric rise of the athlete, as well as his explosive temper and infamous drinking episodes. However, the older Roy portrayed in the second book is a much healthier and calmer person.

Gazza: My Story

Paul Gascoigne, or Gazza, as he’s fondly called, was one of the most important British footballers during the 1990s. Gazza was born in Northumberland and made his career by cheering the crowds at Newcastle United. He was also on the team that nearly won the FIFA World Cup in 1990.

Despite not winning the competition, the English squad delivered a compelling performance, and once again, Gazza played a leading role. The book also narrates personal issues like injuries, mental health, family brawls, and alcoholism. The book came out in 2005, at the end of his career, and it’s a moving account of his victories and missteps.

Pelé: The Autobiography

Possibly the greatest footballer that ever lived, Pelé is known even by those who aren’t keen on football. Pelé was also part of the legendary squad that won three World Cups between 1958 and 1970, along with names like Garrincha and Didi. Pelé became a national hero and a symbol of the sport, even after the end of his career. The avenue surrounding the iconic Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro has been renamed Rei Pelé Avenue, or King Pelé if you wish.

The autobiography gives detailed accounts of his career, with incredible passages that seem close to fiction. Indeed, he had a lot to tell: Pelé was a cultural icon who later became an international sports ambassador and a politician. The narrative is as graceful and modest as Pelé himself, and it often feels like we are listening to those stories straight from his mouth.

The Greatest Footballer You Never Saw: The Robin Friday Story

The chances are that you never heard about Robin Friday (1952-1990), even though he was one of the finest British footballers of his time. According to Stan Bowles, who was lucky enough to see Friday playing, “he would have set up the top division alight.” Unfortunately, his promising career was cut short by injuries when he was only 25, which only worsened due to his reckless behavior.

Robin Friday also disdained the commercialization of football and didn’t want to participate. However, the athlete went down a spiral of drug abuse until he died of a heroin overdose in 1990 when he was 38. Later in his life, one of the biggest promises of English football was to work as a painter and roofer to get by. Paolo Hewitt and Paul McGuigan, former Oasis bassist, organized the accounts.