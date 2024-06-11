Asus Project Dali Laptop one of the Best Concept Devices of Computex 2024

The Asus Project Dali laptop concept can well be adjudged the best concept device of Computex 2024. While it is a ROG Zephyrus G14 laptop that the concept device is based on, what sets it apart is the full-color E Ink display that it comes with on the lid. The display is fully customizable via an app so that you can have any image or pattern displayed via the e-paper display as per your choice.

More specifically, it is a 12-inch E Ink Spectra 6 panel having 1600 x 1200 pixel resolution on the laptop lid. The display offers sharp visuals having rich and vivid colors though the only downside with it is that it has a refresh time of 10 – 12 seconds. That should not be an issue considering that the display has only a cosmetic value than serving any other function.

It is purely decorative and you can have any image displayed that say, fits your mood. This is far better than having a sticker as that is fairly permanent, that is until you decide to rip it off and replace it with another. The job, if not done properly, can also make the surface sticky, thereby attracting dirt and grime. None of that with an e-paper panel on the lid where you can change the display as frequently as you want.

The e-paper display also consumes very little power, which means there is only a negligible drain on the battery. As is typical of any E Ink panel, power is drawn only when the image changes, and once the image settles down, there is no drain on the laptop battery. There shouldn’t be any appreciable effect on the laptop battery life with a 12-inch e-paper display slapped on the lid.

Beyond the aesthetics, you will have to be extra careful with a laptop that has an e-paper panel on the lid. That way, it is exposed at all times and can easily crack from even a fraction of the force that the laptop lid otherwise can withstand easily. In any case, devices featuring such a display are easily priced north of $1,000.

That would make the laptop to be priced insanely high if it ever reaches the market. No wonder Asus is calling it a concept laptop device and is quite unlikely to be ever launched. Apart from the price, such a laptop would be prone to get damaged easily. Nonetheless, it happens to be a nice concept device, one that caught people’s fancy like no other.