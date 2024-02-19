Kobo Plus now available in Taiwan, 14-day free trial

In a significant move for Taiwan’s literary landscape, Kabo has announced the launch of its e-book and audiobook subscription service, Kobo Plus, in the country, TechNews reported. This will enable Taiwanese readers to embark on a journey through a vast library of literature and audio content with just a few clicks.

Kobo Plus presents three distinct subscription plans tailored to suit various reading preferences. Dubbed “Reading,” “Listening,” and “Listening and Reading,” each plan caters to a unique experience. The “Reading” plan priced NT$199 per month grants access to a treasure trove of over 1.5 million Chinese and foreign e-books, ensuring readers can immerse themselves in captivating stories wherever they go.

The “Listening” option that will cost a monthly NT$199, opens the door to more than 150,000 audiobooks, perfect for those who prefer to let their ears lead the way. For the ultimate literary indulgence, the “Listening and Reading” plan seamlessly combines both e-books and audiobooks, offering the best of both worlds. The Listening and Reading has been priced NT$259 per month.

Signing up for Kobo Plus is as easy as turning a page. New subscribers are treated to a 14-day free trial period, during which they can explore the extensive collection and discover their next literary obsession. Payment commences post-trial, with the flexibility to cancel the subscription at any time. However, it’s important to note that each account is entitled to only one trial offer, meaning subscribers must choose their preferred plan wisely.

While Kobo Plus boasts an impressive library, including a selection of best-sellers, it covers a fraction of the extensive catalog offered by Rakuten Kobo, which houses over 6 million Chinese and foreign e-books. Nonetheless, officials have reassured avid readers that new additions will continuously enrich the Kobo Plus repertoire.

The arrival of Kobo Plus marks a milestone in Rakuten Kobo’s journey in Taiwan, following the initial launch of e-book services in 2016. CEO Michael Tamblyn’s visit last year underscored Taiwan’s significance in the Chinese-speaking market, paving the way for the introduction of Kobo Plus not only in Taiwan but also in Hong Kong.

In a market where alternatives like Readmoo and Blog are already vying for readers’ attention, Kobo Plus aims to carve its niche by offering unparalleled variety and accessibility. With plans starting at NT$83 per month for specific books and periodicals, Kobo Plus endeavors to provide an affordable yet enriching reading experience to Taiwanese readers.

Drawing inspiration from the success of Kobo Plus in the Netherlands, where e-book sales soared following its introduction, Tamblyn remains optimistic about the future. Reader surveys have highlighted the allure of Kobo Plus, offering a legal and affordable alternative to piracy.