Kobo Plus subscription in Australia now includes unlimited access to audiobooks as well

Rakuten Kobo has something nice to offer audiobook fans in Australia. The company just announced its all-you-can-read e-book subscription plan will henceforth include unlimited access to audiobooks as well, TechGuide reported. There is the option of a read-only or a listen-only Kobo Plus subscription plan that costs $13.99 per month. Or, there is the combined plan that will let you read as well as listen to your heart’s content for $16.99 a month.

On offer are more than 1.3 million e-books or over a hundred thousand audiobooks. So, that’s plenty to read or listen to. Then there is also the 30-day free trial period offered as well. That should be enough time to make up your mind on either a read or listen-only plan or a combined plan, or opt for it at all.

“After over a decade as pioneers in the digital reading space, we’ve learned that nothing excites a booklover as much as saying “read as much as you want,” which is exactly what our Kobo Plus service offers, said Bart Robers, Director, Audiobooks and Global Subscriptions, Rakuten Kobo.

“In the two years since launching Kobo Plus all-you-can-read eBooks in Australia, we’ve seen a flood of readers try it out.

“It’s been incredible to see how voracious Aussies are when it comes to reading, which is why we’re expanding the Kobo Plus subscription offering to include audiobooks as another way for booklovers to continue reading on the go.”

Hop on to the Kobo site or download the free Kobo app to check out the latest e-books or audiobook titles on offer.