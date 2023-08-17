Do You Read More eBooks on the iPad?

Given that tablets remain a popular choice for reading ebooks, we can say people read more ebooks on iPad.

While not many latest stats are available (according to my research), I’ve gathered some information that may give an idea about iPad share of ebooks.

As of 2010, iPad collected 22 percent of the ebook market since its launch. This, when e-reader was already in existence, represents a major market share of iPads.

As of June 2011, Apple had a 15% share of e-reading, which was entirely coming from iPads. At that time, Kindle gained a share of ebook reading at 55%.

iPad sales are growing despite a decline in the tablet market.

Plus, users can use iPads to read books, PDFs, and Word documents. They can use iPads for other things like calling, emailing, chatting, etc. So, it’s more than an e-reader. And, like e-readers, iPads have a larger screen. Besides, their colorful screen makes them great for reading graphic books and comics.

Considering all these facts, I can say people who own an iPad and read ebooks must be reading more ebooks on their devices.

