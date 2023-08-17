Kindle devices get List view option for Collections with the latest update

It seems we misjudged the last software update Amazon had made available for Kindle devices. As the eBook Reader stated, it wasn’t a minor update after all, as we had presumed it to be given that there wasn’t any change log made available. There is a new feature that has come to light which the last update has introduced. It’s about the Collections view that now supports List mode.

So far, we have the Grid view and List view options for the Library section though for reasons best known to Amazon, Collections only supported the Grid view option. With the latest update, you now also have the List view option as well which will help you keep things organized in the manner you’d like it to be. Maybe such a change won’t mean much for some but many would surely like to have the list option for displaying the e-books in their collections.

Interestingly, the List view option for Collections continues to be elusive for the Kindle Scribe even though both the Kindle and the Scribe have been provided the update at the same time. Maybe, and hopefully, Amazon has some other elaborate plans for the Scribe, and the List view feature for Collections would be introduced to the Scribe along with other Scribe-specific features sometime later.