Amazon has released a new software update for the Kindle e-reader and the Kindle Scribe

Amazon has released a new software update for its Kindle range of devices, including the Kindle Scribe. As the eBook Reader Blog stated, the latest update carrying version number 5.16.2.1.1 will apply as far back as the 7th-gen Kindle Paperwhite to the most recent 11th-gen Kindle Paperwhite. The software update that applies to the Kindle Scribe has version number 5.16.2.0.1.

Amazon, however, hasn’t made available any release note for the said updates, which makes us feel it likely is just a minor update with some bug fixes at best. Also, the version number of the latest update has only a 1 added at the end of the previous update version. Another possibility is that the latest update introduces some new feature that will likely be activated sometime later.

In any case, it could be hard to find out if anything has changed on either the Kindle e-reader or the Scribe e-note once you have installed the update. The download links for both updates are available on the Kindle Software Update page at Amazon. Interestingly, there have been three updates that Amazon has released so far this year and all of them were only minor updates that didn’t introduce any new features in the Kindle devices.

The company also has a product launch event lined up next month and it remains to be seen if they have a new Kindle e-reader or an e-note device slated for launch. A Kindle Oasis replacement has long been overdue while a smaller Kindle Scribe too can’t entirely be ruled out either. Or maybe we will have both in the form of a new e-reader with page-turn buttons and note-taking capability. It is going to be exciting to see what comes out eventually.