Libraries face digital dilemma as e-book demand spurs higher expenses

The Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library faces an intriguing dilemma—a spike in the popularity of its digital collection. However, far from being something to celebrate, this surge poses a unique challenge to the library’s conventional business model which again has to do with the intricate pricing of digital materials.

As mentioned in the site wcpo.com, the cost of a digital e-book as exemplified by Paula Brehm-Heeger, director of Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library, using Stephen King’s latest release, “Holly”: For the same book, the prices are $17 for a paperback, $64.99 for an e-book, and $99 for an audiobook.

Understanding the rationale behind these seemingly elevated prices involves navigating a complex landscape. One primary concern from publishers is that easy access to books at the library might discourage actual purchases, potentially harming authors. Publishers address this by setting higher prices for library licenses, thereby restricting the number of affordable copies. This limitation, in turn, affects wait times for popular books.

Aligning e-book wait times with their print counterparts would require an additional investment of $2 million per year for the Cincinnati & Hamilton County library system, as explained by Brehm-Heeger. Further complicating matters, the library doesn’t own licenses in the same manner as paperbacks.

“We license it for 24 months. We have to repurchase it if we want those copies again,” said Brehm-Heeger.

This departure from the traditional library business model underscores the library’s imperative for increased funding. The Board of Trustees seeks a renewal and a 68 percent increase in its 2013 levy, aimed at adapting to the changing dynamics of digital materials. If approved, the renewal would cost taxpayers $43 per year per $100,000 of assessed home value.

Amidst these challenges, there’s a silver lining in the library’s evolving landscape. Audiobook checkouts have witnessed a remarkable 20 percent monthly increase over the last 10 months, while digital magazine usage has surged by 54 percent year over year. In September 2023, digital materials constituted 31.3 percent of the library’s circulation. Notably, the popularity of print books, especially in the children’s category, remains robust.