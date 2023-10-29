Pluto, Naoki Urasawa’s manga masterpiece finally gets an anime adaptation

In a long-awaited development, Naoki Urasawa’s manga “Pluto” has finally made its way to the anime scene, Forbes reported. A modern retelling of Osamu Tezuka’s classic “Tetsuwan Atom” (Astro Boy), Pluto takes the original narrative and weaves it into a compelling new story. Set in an alternate future post-robot war, the series explores the aftermath as both robotic heroes and the humans who fought for robotic rights are mysteriously murdered. Each crime scene bears the same eerie signature: horns attached to the victims and a preceding violent tornado.

At the heart of the investigation is Europol detective Gesicht, an entirely human-looking robot. The narrative unfolds into a captivating mystery, with Gesicht seemingly central to the enigma and becoming a target for those hunting down his robotic kin.

The ethical and moral dimensions of robots within human society take center stage. The series delves into the idea that robots possess rights and deserve respect. The portrayal of robots having their own families adds a poignant layer, exemplified when Gesicht visits the “wife” of a robotic constable killed on duty. Despite Gesicht’s human-like appearance, he treats his more visibly robotic counterparts with genuine compassion.

Pluto’s narrative is enriched by exploring the intricacies of emotion and compassion among robots. The series delves into the complexities of artificial intelligence, offering a thoughtful perspective on how robots should be treated in this world. The result is a refreshing and engaging dialogue between characters that adds depth to the storytelling.