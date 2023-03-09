More than half of Britons prefer to read, but for lack the time

According to a recent survey, more than half of the people in the UK feel they are too busy in their day-to-day lives to find time to read, The Mirror reported. Around one in four people say they only have time to read when they are on holiday. Mystery novels and thrillers are the most popular genres that readers prefer to read while on vacation. Men are more likely than women to be seen reading books while on holiday, and they prefer paper books over e-readers. The survey found that the average person in the UK reads 2.3 books per vacation, with one overseas trip per year.

The survey also revealed that 17 percent of people feel more confident reading books they would be embarrassed to read at home while on holiday. Romance novels were found to be the nation’s “most guilty holiday reading pleasure,” with 29 percent of respondents admitting they would feel ashamed to be seen reading them on public transport during their commute. Wolverhampton, Bristol, and Liverpool residents are most likely to save this genre of novel until they are on a beach, away from the eyes of people who know them.

A book swap scheme for guests has been launched by TUI BLUE, which commissioned the research, in several of its hotels. The spokesman for TUI BLUE said, “Finding the time to relax is so important, and losing yourself in a book is the perfect way to escape and unwind… Whether on the flight to get there, on a sun lounger round the pool, or savouring a cool drink in the shade, holidays do provide the time and space to create those ‘me moments’ it’s difficult to find at home.”

The survey also found that Belfast and Brighton residents are the keenest readers, while Leicester residents read the least. Birmingham, Cardiff, and Newcastle residents are most likely to expand their reading horizons by reading different types of books on vacation. Mancunians are most likely to stick to what they know when it comes to genre choice, preferring mysteries and thrillers both at home and on vacation.