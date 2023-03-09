2018 Kindle Paperwhite like new selling for $40 via Woot

There is a nice sale going on the Kindle e-reader at the moment that will let you own the same for as little as just $40. More specifically, it is the 2018 model ad-supported version of the Kindle Paperwhite that is on offer. Also, the trade-off here is that it is refurbished Kindle Paperwhite e-readers that are being sold though as mentioned at Woot, the e-readers are as good as new. They have been subjected to a thorough once-over to ensure every aspect of the e-readers is in perfect working condition.

As for the particular 2018 Kindle Paperwhite model, it shouldn’t need any introduction. It has been one of the most successful Kindle devices Amazon has ever come up with and continues to serve as the gold standard of digital reading. Apart from the excellent build as well as a lightweight design, what wows you right away is the brilliant 6-inch 300 PPI E Ink display. The other nice thing about the Kindle Paperwhite is that it comes with an IPX8 rating which makes it resistant to water. That way, you can continue with your reading even while you are by the pool, in the tub, or in the beach.

Apart from Wi-Fi, the Kindle Paperwhite also supports Bluetooth connectivity. This will let you connect your Bluetooth earpiece and listen to audiobooks via your Audible account if you have one. On offer are models having 8 GB or 32 GB of onboard storage. What’s more, you also get a 90-day limited warranty from Woot on the e-readers, which is confidence inspiring, to say the least.

On the whole, the 2018 model refurbished Kindle Paperwhite e-readers for just $40 are a steal and is definitely something to look into if you are looking for a nice e-reader for really cheap, or want a spare one. The special price is going to be available up to March 14 or till stocks last.