Nasa’s new Hubble Focus eBook is aimed at the stars

With all the things we have got ourselves into that keeps us busy for the most part of the day, or maybe even at night, we seldom find the time to gaze into the night sky. But that does not mean it’s all quiet and organized over there. Rather, things can be more chaotic than, maybe what it is on our own planet.

Of course, none of that chaos or whatever can be perceived with our naked eyes. Fortunately, we have cosmic aids such as Nasa’s Hubble Space Telescope for that. The telescope has been up there for more than three decades now, with all its latest discoveries and observations compiled into an eBook titled ‘Hubble Focus: The Lives of Stars‘. As the name implies, the latest edition of the eBook delves into how stars come into being, how they evolve before eventually sliding into obscurity.

Nasa has been publishing the Hubble Focus series for some time now, with each edition dealing with a particular aspect of the discoveries that the space telescope makes. With the Lives of Stars, it is the star cluster Pismis 24 that has been depicted as the cover image. The cluster again forms part of a larger nebula named NCG 6357. Also, notwithstanding how dramatic the image might seem to us, Hubble had to work hard to get those given that the NGC 6357 lies about 8000 light-years from earth.

So those who have a penchant for outer space, about timelessness, about distances so vast that even light takes thousands of years to travel, this eBook is definitely for them. Also, given the stunning images littered throughout the eBook, it would be more worthwhile to read it via a tablet or anything that offers a vibrant color display than a monochrome e-ink reader. You will be missing out on much of the magic in the latter category of devices.

With the eBook letting us have a sneak peek into the lives of stars, it contains details of some of the stars that took birth more recently from the clouds of gas and dust swirling around in the space. Some of these recently formed stars have been found to have a ring of debris floating around them, which experts feel might give rise to planets at a later stage. Also, just as new stars are formed regularly, many stars come to an end of their life cycle after they have run out of fuel.

On the whole, outer space makes for a thoroughly interesting place with lots of things happening that we often miss out on. The life cycle of stars is no doubt one of the more interesting events that unfold deep in space. The eBook ‘Hubble Focus: The Lives of Stars’ can be a brilliant way to play catch up.

