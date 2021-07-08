New kids-oriented Ellibs e-book platform launched in Finland

Authorities in Finland said they are taking steps to ignite the passion for reading books among children and young adults. That involves the launch of the new Ellibs platform that would be playing host to 95 e-book titles, to begin with, with the entire arrangement set to make its debut on July 9, 2021.

The collection will include both e-books and audiobooks which again are going to be in Finnish as well as Swedish languages. The collection has been chosen after a lot of consideration so that it is only material that appeals to the kids that make it to the list. This assumes importance considering that reading material targeting kids are hard to come by, or even if they are, most have no idea about their availability.

The digital collection though is a two-year project that is being funded by the Ministry of Education and Culture in Finland. With the launch of the new platform, students will have access to the books anytime they want, without having to wait for others to return their books.

The authorities hope all of this will make kids take up reading in a big way, something they have been increasingly reluctant to do in the age of smartphones and tablets. They’d rather spend their time doing things like playing games, watching videos, and such on their mobile devices than reading.

The new Ellibs platform is available on both iOS and Android while being compatible with Huawei devices too.

