Nischal’s Introduces World’s First VR-Powered 3D E-books For Students

Nischal’s Smart Learning Solutions has come up with what can be considered the world’s first VR-powered 3D E-book. As EdTechInnovationHub reported, the product is designed to transform a conventional e-book so that students have a dynamic and interactive learning experience. This is aided by the more than 1,000 immersive 3D simulations and more than 100 interactive games that the VR-enabled 3D e-books come equipped with. Apart from this, the e-books also come with real-life applications that make learning more engaging than ever. You also have a holistic learning experience where you get to grasp all the facts and relevant information quickly and effectively.

The 3D e-books are available for subjects such as Maths and Environmental Science which also include History and Geography. No wonder, even complex or monotonous topics can become interesting and easy to grasp thanks to the virtual environment where the topics simply come to life. Further helping in the learning process is the AI-powered adaptive learning that the e-books provide. This ensures each student is provided a customized set of quizzes and exercises based on the advancement the student has made on the education front. This way, students of all types can suitably progress and build upon their skills in a particular subject.

Nischal Narayanam, Founder of Nischal’s Smart Learning Solutions, said, “We are proud to introduce groundbreaking VR-powered 3D E-books, which are set to transform the way young students learn. Our philosophy—’Children understand 50% by hearing, 80% by seeing, and 100% by doing’—aligns with our commitment to creating immersive learning experiences that engage students in meaningful ways. These e-books will not only make learning more engaging for young students but also help them grasp complex concepts more effectively, equipping them with the skills they need to thrive.”

The VR-enabled 3D e-books are the result of three years of collaboration with a leading European animation studio. The result is one of the most engaging e-books that students can have and which can bring about a quantum leap in their ability to learn a new subject. Not only does it become easier for the students to learn new or even complex topics, but they also find it easy to retain even intricate details in their memory. The said 3D e-books are designed to cater to the requirements of students of both Indian as well as international educational standards.