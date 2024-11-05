E INK has listed a 7″ E Ink Carta 1300 e-paper display on their site

There are only a handful of products with E INK Carta 1300; most of them are Chinese brands. E INK has never issued a press release talking about the new technology, but the company has just listed an e-paper display on their online store, that sheds some light on what this black and white e-paper panel is all about. However, they are not currently selling it yet.

The Carta 1300 e-paper display has a 7-inch display with a resolution of Carta 1300 with 1264 x 1680 and 300 PPI. It has FastGLR and Eclipse; there is nothing on the internet about what Eclipse does. But FasGLR has to do with refreshing, such as quickly turning the pages of an e-book. Anti-Glare film is baked on the board, making it easier to use in direct sunlight. The demo board has warm and cool lighting, with 11 amber LED lights and 12 white ones.

This display alone doesn’t do much; you must purchase a logic board, battery, or a Raspberry Pi. I don’t have much experience getting displays to work with all the other tech. Still, it is astonishing that E INK has finally listed an actual product and a deeper cut with a PDF file that explains everything about voltages and what kind of battery you need to power it.

