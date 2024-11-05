Amazon issues statement about Kindle Colorsoft Debacle

The Amazon Kindle Colorsoft is a colour e-reader with a checkered history since it was released in the United States a week ago. Almost all users have a yellow band at the bottom of the display, which might not be noticeable initially but is evident when the front light is turned on. Many people rate the e-reader 2.5 stars out of 5, with almost 500 reviews. Amazon has finally issued a statement about the whole debacle.

An Amazon spokesman told Good e-Reader, “A small number of customers have reported a yellow band along the bottom of the display. We take the quality of our products seriously. Customers who notice this can contact our customer service team for a replacement or refund, and we’re making the appropriate adjustments to ensure that new devices will not experience this issue moving forward.

I can also share the following background “Customers can continue reading on the device they have until they receive their replacement. You might see shifts in availability dates as we implement these changes. We’re working quickly to get new and replacement devices to customers.”

The shipping delays depend on the region you are in. Customers in the United States won’t have the Colorsoft sent out until November 18th and in the United Kingdom it won’t be available for shipment until the end of the month. Other European markets also vary, but delays are inevitable.